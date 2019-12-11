The Bay County Health Department is warning residents of a spoofing phone scam after the department received several calls over the weekend.
The department said they have received several calls from all over the state and outside of the state about calls that were made using the departments name and number.
However, the department said the calls were not made by any of its staff. They said the department will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone.
Individuals are falsely displaying the health departments information on resident’s caller ID. They said the callers are attempting to obtain Medicare insurance information or other sensitive information from the public.
This type of fraudulent behavior is commonly known as spoofing.
To protect the safety of residents who may receive spoof calls, the department wants to remind the public:
- Do not provide any personal or financial information over the phone in these situations.
- Use caution if you are being pressured by a caller for information immediately.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or government agency, verify the authenticity of the caller by confirming their phone number in the phone book or on the company or agency’s website.
- And most importantly, never give out personal information over the phone, such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, your mother’s maiden name or passwords to an unsolicited caller or if you are at all suspicious.
The health department is working closely with the county’s IT department and have been assured that no data breach has occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.