A Bay County man was sentenced to 47.5 to 70 years in prison for armed robbery and making false bomb threats, according to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Michael Mier, 34, was sentenced to 288 months to 60 years to one count of bank robbery, 570 months to 70 years to two counts of armed robbery, and 380 months to 60 years for all eight counts of false report or threat of terrorism. He was sentenced has a habitual offender.
On Sept. 6, 2019, Mier called in multiple false bomb threats to schools and hospitals to divert police away from the Mercantile Bank in Rose City, the prosecutor’s office said. About 9:15 a.m. that morning, Mier committed an armed robbery against two bank tellers and stole $5,000 cash from the bank, the prosecutor’s office said.
Mier was arrested multiple hours later after he was found in an Arenac County cornfield. The counties affected by the calls and robbery were Oscoda, Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac and Ogemaw.
