Bay Co. man wins $1M playing Michigan Lottery instant game

A man from Bay County won $1 million playing a Michigan Lottery scratch-off game.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his Wild Time Millions game ticket at the Sunrise Convenience Store, located at 3950 E. Wilder Road in Bay City.
“I purchased the ticket and scratched it when I got to my car,” the 48-year-old player said. "I revealed the star symbol but wasn’t sure what it meant. It was dark out, so I was having a hard time reading the ticket.”
“I set the ticket aside and started driving home. A few minutes later, it hit me that the star probably meant that I won the prize underneath. I immediately pulled over and turned on the light in my car to look at the ticket again. When I realized that I’d won, I couldn’t help but shout. It was unbelievable!”
The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home, a new car and invest the remainder.
“I still can’t comprehend that this is happening. When I called the Lottery and confirmed my prize, I couldn’t keep it together because I was so happy!”
