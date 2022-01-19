A Bay County man still can’t believe he won hundreds of thousands of dollars nine months ago playing the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket on April 19 at Ideal Party Store, located at 401 Salzburg St. in Bay City.
“I don’t play the Fast Cash games often, but I like to buy a few tickets when the jackpot gets high,” the player said. “I purchased two tickets and won $20 on one, so I used my winnings to buy two more.”
“I scanned both tickets before looking them over and got a message to file a claim on one of them. I thought maybe I’d won a couple hundred or a thousand dollars and put it in my pocket. A few hours later, I looked the ticket over and was in disbelief when I saw I had won the jackpot. It was such a surreal feeling, it still is!”
The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize of $829,392. With his winnings, he plans to donate to different charities and save the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.