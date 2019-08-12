Bay County has a new and improved animal care center.
Bay County Animal Service and Adoption Center formally the Bay County Animal Control and Care Center has improved to make the all-around care a better experience for both the animal and people coming in to adopt.
“We made significant progress and improvements on our adoption rates,” said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.
The improvements go way beyond just a name.
“We implemented best practices at our shelter and we were able to be declared as the most improved shelter in Michigan out of the 83 counties for 2017,” Barcia said.
Barcia said this was a proud accomplishment for the county. He said that three years ago the shelter had a high kill rate, but that isn’t an issue anymore.
“We hit the special no-kill status which means 92 percent of all your intake of dogs and cats were being adopted out,” Barcia said.
Barcia said the work isn’t over just yet, he said changes are still being made with the animal’s best interest at heart. He said that means spending more time with the animals outdoors and bringing in experts to help those in need.
He said it’s all a step closer to their overall mission.
“That is to adopt as many dogs and cats as we can put them in forever homes,” Barcia said.
