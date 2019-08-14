The Bay County Reds play Thursday to win the PONY League World Series Championship.
The team will play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Washington Pennsylvania against the Chinese Taipei.
The game will be available for streaming online. Stay with TV5 and we'll have more information as the game draws closer.
The Bay County PONY League has been in the Bay County Area since 1952. They offer PONY baseball for players ages 13-14 in the area.
The league also has an older division for players ages 15-18 run through the high schools.
Registration for the 2020 season will open at midnight on Jan. 1, 2020.
For more information, click here.
