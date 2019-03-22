On March 20, thieves broke into a Mid-Michigan market stealing a large number of narcotics.
The robbery happened at a small-town supermarket in Pinconning, where officials said two suspects broke in and stole an undisclosed number of pills and narcotics.
“We were alerted by an alarm, and then upon arrival, it was discovered that the pharmacy was broken into,” Bay County Sheriff Sgt. Don Duchene, said.
Security cameras at the store caught the whole thing on camera, along with a description of the vehicle the suspects were driving.
“As of right now, we know that at least two subjects appear to be two male subjects entered the business. From what we’ve seen they used a large pry bar or crowbar to enter into the front doors of the business,” Duchene said.
Officials said that these strings of thefts aren’t just happening in Bay County, it’s happening in other counties around Mid-Michigan as well.
“It has happened before, their method of operation is the same that was used in the other counties that occurred here in Bay County as well,” Duchene said.
According to police, a number of similar incidents have happened in Genesee County, but it is unknown if they are connected to the burglary in Pinconning.
If anyone has any information on the suspects or recognizes the vehicle, please call the Sheriff’s office.
