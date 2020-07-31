Hey cat lovers, it’s time to welcome a new purr-fect friend in your home.
The Bay County Animal Services is hosting a cat adoption event August 3 through August 7 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.
The event will offer reduced adoption fees and will charge $40 per kitten and $25 for adult cats.
Cats will be sterilized and up-to-date on shots prior to adoption.
To set up an appointment, call (989) 894-0679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.