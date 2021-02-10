Image: Bay County Animal Control sign
Source: WNEM

The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center will be closed to adoptions and animal intake until Feb. 24 due to a positive parvovirus test in the dog population.  

The offices will still have animal control officers assisting the public and will continue to answer phone calls while closed.  

Residents with questions can call 989-894-0679 during the closure.  

