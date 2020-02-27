For some Bay County volunteers, the job literally is a walk in the park.
“When there’s a possible adopter that comes in here, we can speak to certain aspects of their personalities and traits for that dog,” said Craig Goulet, director of Bay County Animal Services.
Goulet said they’re doing something new. The organization is inviting the community to take a dog for a walk.
Goulet said since launching the volunteer program just last year, they’ve already seen results.
“By taking this information collected from the dog-walking program we will have, and we have had more successful adoptions as a result, Goulet said.
Goulet said something as small as smelling fresh grass can mean everything to a shelter animal. He said that’s why they have free range at the Bay County Fairgrounds for their walks.
“It enables dogs to get out of their kennels, which is a huge benefit for them. They want to go out, they want to exercise, they want to smell the air, they want to spend time with a person and that’s a win-win,” Goulet said.
According to Goulet, it’s also a great experience for anyone who wants to come in and walk a dog.
“I wanted to get one-on-one with the animals just to get with them and just to see them happy, that has been just a blessing for myself,” said Kelly Klamer, local volunteer.
Klamer said she’s fundraised for the shelter before but felt compelled to do more and it’s paid off in ways she never imagined.
“I got way to into my own head and my own anxiety, walking out here you know it’s like the dogs are my therapists, you know I can talk to them, I can tell them what’s going on in my life and they listen,” Klamer said.
Klamer said it may sound silly, but a program like this can really change your perspective, even if you just take a dog out on your lunch break.
“You think about more than yourself which is just so important. I know a lot of people aren’t people-people, you know and for this you don’t have to hand out with people, you get to hang out with a dog and it’s just fantastic,” Klamer said.
If you would like to become a volunteer, Bay County Animal Services will be hosting orientation training sessions. Volunteers should be 18 and up or accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.
