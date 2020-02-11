A new viral trend has people throwing their pets into the air and a local shelter wants to put it to an end.
The Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center said in the videos, small dogs, cats, mice, and rabbits can be seen tossed into the air, most of the time by minors.
“The act of tossing an animal in the air is dangerous for both the animals as well as the person,” Bay County Animal Services wrote.
The center said they are aware of at least two incidents that happened in Bay County.
The animal service said it wants to make parents aware of the trend, even though it may give it more exposure.
“It is imperative that parents and their children understand that tossing an animal into the air is considered serious and could potentially result in criminal charges being filed,” Bay County Animal Services wrote.
