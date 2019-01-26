First responders in Bay County are fed up with the freezing temperatures.
In response to the brutal weather that’s hitting Mid-Michigan, Bay County Central Dispatch said it’s canceling all crime, both felonies and misdemeanors.
“So bad guys, if you have to commit a crime, please wait until spring..or at least until temperatures are warmer than a polar bear’s toenails,” responders wrote on Facebook in a humor post.
If you do have to go outside this weekend, make sure to check the First Warn 5 forecast before heading out.
