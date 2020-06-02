Bay County says the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased, while testing continues to increase.
As of June 2, Bay County Health officials say there have been 316 positive cases in the county, 24 fatalities related to the virus, and at least 240 people have recovered.
Officials say that while the Governor has moved the state into phase 4 of recovery, they are still encouraging people use recommended social distancing requirements.
