The Bay County Department of Environmental Health has issued a warning closing Brissette Beach just south of Linwood.
Water samples taken from near the surface of the water on Thursday exceeded the State of Michigan's water quality standard for full body contact.
The surface water will be tested again, and once the bacteriological levels are within the water quality standard, the beach will be re-opened.
Brissette Beach is at the end of Parish Road between Bay City and Linwood.
