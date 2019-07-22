GENERIC: Beach
Source: WNEM

Two Bay County beaches are closed due to poor water samples collected.

South Linwood and Brissette beaches have closed due to bacteria in the water.

Surface water samples were collected on July 22 from South Linwood and Brissette beaches exceeded the state of Michigan’s water quality standard.

The closure will be lifted when bacteriological levels comply with the state's water quality standards.

For additional information, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.