Two Bay County beaches are closed due to poor water samples collected.
South Linwood and Brissette beaches have closed due to bacteria in the water.
Surface water samples were collected on July 22 from South Linwood and Brissette beaches exceeded the state of Michigan’s water quality standard.
The closure will be lifted when bacteriological levels comply with the state's water quality standards.
For additional information, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.