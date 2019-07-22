GENERIC: Beach
Source: WNEM

Two Bay County beaches are back open following closures due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

South Linwood and Brissette beaches were closed due to bacteria in the water on Monday, July 22.

Surface water samples were collected on July 22 from South Linwood and Brissette beaches exceeded the state of Michigan’s water quality standard.

On Tuesday, the water was tested again and Brissette Beach was reopened. South Linwood Beach reopened Wednesday morning.

For additional information, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.

