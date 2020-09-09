The bridge at M-13 over the Cheboyganing Creek in Bay County will be renamed as the Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge thanks to House Bill 4475.
HB 4475 passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee for Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The bill was introduced by State Representative Brian K. Elder (D-Bay City).
Sgt. Gould enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2003, before graduating from high school.
Sgt. Gould served his first tour of duty in Iraq.
Sgt. Gould, a non-commissioned officer, and team leader was killed in action in Afghanistan during his second tour of duty. He was 25 years old.
The bridge is near Sgt. Gould’s parents’ house in Bay County. His mom and dad will be able to see the bridge every day from their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.