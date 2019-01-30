Bay County Central Dispatch is urging residents to stay home due to weather and dangerous road conditions.
Most roads are iced over, Central Dispatch said.
The road commission is unable to spread salt because it is too cold for the salt to work, Central Dispatch said.
"Please, if you need to go out use EXTREME caution while driving," Central Dispatch posted on Facebook.
