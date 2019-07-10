Recreational marijuana shops could start securing permits in a portion of Bay County.
During a meeting Tuesday, Bangor Township Board approved to allow recreational marijuana shops within the township.
Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said they could start getting application for recreational marijuana business permits as soon as August 14.
Rowley said the recreational marijuana ordinance will be very similar to the medical marijuana ordinance, which can be read here.
The ordinance will allow for an unlimited number of retailers but limits the number of growers and processors.
While permits could be issued as early as next month, businesses will still need to be licensed through the state. There’s no timeline yet on when the state will begin issuing licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.