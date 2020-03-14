The Greater Midland Tennis Center announced on March 13 that one of their members tested positive for coronavirus.
TV5 confirmed with both the Midland County Department of Public Health and the Bay County Health Department that this is the Bay County patient that tested positive on March 13.
The tennis center said the patient was active in their facility on March 9 after 6:30 p.m. prior to showing symptoms of the virus. They said once the building is cleaned, they will open for court play only.
The Midland County Department of Public Health put out this statement:
The Midland County Department of Public Health would like to provide you an update regarding the information you were sent on a coronavirus (COVID-19) case at the Midland Tennis Center. After consultation with the Bay County Health Department, the investigating agency in this event, it has been determined that no close personal contact occurred during the individuals time at the Midland Tennis Center on March 9. Thus, any member that was at the club on or after March 9 would be deemed “low” risk for exposure to COVID-19. Low risk is described by the CDC as “Being in the same indoor environment (e.g., a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact”. By being placed in the low risk category, an individual has no limitations on movement, and should be vigilant and self- monitor for symptoms of illness. Additionally, all individuals should be mindful of social distancing practices, wash their hands frequently, and practice good respiratory hygiene to help stay healthy and limit exposure to COVID-19.
The tennis center is closing the center for sanitation. They will be suspending all classes and clinics until further notice.
You can stay up to date with the latest coverage on the coronavirus here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.