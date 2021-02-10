A Bay County couple is in the hospital after deputies found a high amount of carbon monoxide in their home, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a home in the 1700 block of S. Knight Road shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, they found a homeowner and his wife overcome by carbon monoxide. The 62-year-old woman was able to call 911 for help while the 64-year-old man was in the bathroom on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both people woke up dizzy and sick, but the wife was able to unlock the side door of the home, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were able to enter the home and get the wife out while opening the doors and windows.
The couple was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. They are expected to survive.
The house was inspected by rescue personnel and 1700 parts per million carbon monoxide was detected in the house. A CO2 detector was not found in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted by Hampton Twp. Police, Merritt Twp. Fire Department and MedStar Ambulance.
