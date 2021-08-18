Bay County, like other counties across Michigan, has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases and transmission, and is now classified at the high community transmission level.
The Bay County Health Department highly recommends everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, to wear a face mask in public indoor settings.
“Wearing a face mask is particularly important when attending indoor public gatherings and where social distancing is not able to be maintained,” said the Bay County Health Department.
Businesses, community, and faith-based organizations are also encouraged to consider the latest public health recommendation when determining risk mitigation strategies.
The Delta variant is highly infectious and able to spread at greater rates than other strains of COVID, according to the health department. Past infection with COVID does not assure protection. Those who have been vaccinated report mild or no symptoms, with a low risk of hospitalization and death.
60 percent of people who live in Bay County over the age of 12 have been vaccinated. Vaccination is available through the Bay County Health Department, Great Lakes Bay Health Center and many pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.