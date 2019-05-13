A crash in Bay County caused traffic delays on US-10 Monday morning.
A crash was reported on westbound US-10 after M-47 exit 130.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said it impacted traffic.
The crash was cleared less than an hour after is was reported at 8:15 a.m.
