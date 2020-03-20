Bay County has created a website to help dispel any misinformation regarding COVID-19 in the county.
"We have seen misinformation and a number of unsubstantiated rumors regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it being spread in the community," the Bay County Health Department said in a press release on Friday, March 20.
To help fight the rumors, the county created a "Coronavirus Rumor Control" website.
The county is asking residents to report any misinformation, unsubstantiated rumors, or questions of authenticity to countyexecutive@baycounty.net or call the Bay County Executive's Office at 989-895-4130.
"Bay County will do it’s best to address, dispel or confirm any question for our residents in order for them to be properly informed of this pandemic by addressing it on our Rumor Control webpage," the press release said.
