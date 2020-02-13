Bay County has declined a request to become a “2nd Amendment sanctuary.”
County commissioners said they were asked by gun rights activists in January to declare their support for the 2nd Amendment, and to take steps to prevent law enforcement from taking actions that might conflict with the right to bear arms.
Instead, 7th District Commissioner Michael Lutz proposed a resolution to reaffirm the commission’s support of all constitutional rights.
The replacement resolution noted commissioners had already taken “an Oath of Office under which they swore to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this State,” and stated the sanctuary resolution would have exceeded the county’s authority “to the extent it direct[ed] the activities of the sheriff or prosecutor.”
The county commission passed Lutz’s resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in a 6 to 1 vote.
