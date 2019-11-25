Bay County deputies are looking for a bank robber.
Investigators said that on Nov. 22 deputies were called to the Chemical Bank at 100 Chippewa Street for a bank robbery.
The suspect, described as being between 40-50 years old, with white/gray facial hair and black sunglasses got away with some cash.
The suspect was last seen going southbound on S. Huron Road in a gold 4-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln.
If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.
