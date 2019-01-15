A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered a fractured tibia and knee after a scuffle with a teenager at the Bay County Juvenile Detention Center.
Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Deputy Dittenber transported a 15-year-old male to the center on Jan. 11 at around 7:30 p.m.
The sheriff said the teen became combative with staff, and in helping them, Deputy Dittenber was injured.
Cunningham said despite the injury the deputy helped secure the teen with the help of detention center staff.
Dittenber was then taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.
