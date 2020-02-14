Bay County Dispatch is warning snowmobilers to stay off the Saginaw Bay.
According to dispatch, multiple snowmobiles have gone through the ice over the last couple of days.
You can track the latest First Warn 5 forecast here.
RELATED: Ice Safety Guide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.