Bay County has a distillery.
Third Wind Distilling Company has begun operations in Mid-Michigan, making it the first licensed distillery in Bay County, according to a press release from the company.
Third Wind Distilling says it will specialize in small batch, craft spirits. It is also making and distributing hand sanitizer to health care professionals, first responders, and others during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations in need of hand sanitizer should contact the distillery here.
As for spirits, Third Wind Distilling said to look for their first major product release this summer. The timing of a tasting room opening is still unclear given the times.
