Bay County has begun sending out confirmation emails to residents successfully registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Bay County Health Department is continually improving their process for being registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents still may receive an email if they have made an appointment or gotten the vaccine. The Bay County Health Department is telling residents to disregard the message. Bay County is prioritizing vaccines for residents 65-years or older in the phase 1B category.
Vaccine appointments can be made by calling 989-308-1828. An employee will call residents to tell them they are registered for the vaccine.
