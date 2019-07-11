An abundance of cats waiting for homes prompted a discounted adoption event at the Bay County Animal Shelter.
Olivia Shields, Animal Control Officer said despite the adoption of numerous kittens and young cats already, there are still about 30 sterilized adult felines waiting for homes, and nearly 100 more waiting to be admitted to the shelter.
“It’s a revolving door,” said Shields of the number of cats they need homes for.
The discounted adoption event was scheduled to run through Friday this week, but because of the volume it has been extended through July 19th.
Shields said they have a two-page waiting list of people who have cats to surrender to the shelter, but before those cats can be taken in and put up for adoption, they need to find homes for the cats already housed at the shelter.
Most of cats on the waiting list have not been sterilized and are not part of the adoption event.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat can learn more here.
