The Bay County Fair has come along way from the embezzlement scandal years ago.
“From where we started to where we are now is amazing,” said Kristy Brandt, fair treasurer.
Michael Coyer, the fair board president at the time, used $4,000 of the fair’s money his own personal gain, according to investigators.
Coyer pleaded guilty and spent nine months in jail.
"That was seven years ago already so yes we are totally recovered," Brandt said.
Brandt is quick to point out measures are in place to prevent something like this from happening again.
"Making sure we have at least two people doing things so we're good, very good," she said.
Brandt said there are plenty of things to come out and see at the fair this year.
"we've got a camel and a zebra. We've got dog shows running today and tomorrow,” she said. “We've got a full carnival this year and we've got some really great events in the grandstands again. And our barns, our animal barns are packed."
Brandt said the fair is stronger than ever in large part because of those who refused to give up on it.
"We'd just like to say thank you to the community for everything they've done for us."
