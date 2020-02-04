A Mid-Michigan fire department can now purchase an important piece of equipment they have been without, thanks to a grant.
The Frankenlust Township Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus compressor (SBCA) recently suffered a critical failure and was unable to be repaired.
The department was unable to purchase a new compressor because of budget constraints and had to rely on neighboring departments to refill their tanks after fires, the department said in a press release.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently approved the fire department for a $26,000 grant, which will allow them to buy a new compressor and two cascade fill tanks.
“Receiving this grant is a godsend for the department,” Chief Bryan Kukla said. “Our department purchases training meals from Firehouse Subs and we hear the advertisements about how they help the community, so we decided to make the ask. I approached our local Firehouse Subs restaurant and they directed us to the Foundation for help. After filling out an application explaining our situation, we were notified early this year our application was successful. We are blessed to have a supportive community and thankful for organizations like Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Their donation will go a long way to keep our township and our community safer.”
The Frankenlust Township Fire Department was formed in 1976 and has 18 firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.