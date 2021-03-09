After more than four decades of answering the call to service, a mid-Michigan firefighter is hanging up his turnout gear and heading into retirement.
A charter member of the Frankenlust Township fire brigade, Rollie Berger, dedicated 45 years of his life to serving his community and keeping it safe.
“Used to be tanks that weighed 80 pounds apiece on your back, now they only weight about 3 to 4 pounds on your back,” Berger said.
He’s seen a lot in 45 years but he’s retiring now and leaving to the next generation of firefighters a legacy of dedicated public service.
“He's the original down here,” Fire Chief Bryan Kukla said. “He's one of our founding guys. He's going to be a huge loss to the department.”
Among the founding members, firefighter Berger faithfully served since the department's 1976 beginning. His influence and impact helped build a fully modern department. From having just a two-seat fire engine and water from a converted milk tanker.
“We built our own tanker. We built it from an 1,800-gallon milk tank that we put together,” he said. “You had to stop about 15 feet before you wanted to stop because the water would slush forward and move the truck 15 feet again.”
The firefighters are also thanking the Berger family for sharing Rollie. He often missed sporting events, outings, and family dinners. His individual sacrifice was shared by his entire family.
“From maintenance on trucks to just general housekeeping, cooking for us and training, I mean he's a jack of all trades. He's going to be greatly missed,” Kukla said.
“I got to keep 'em in shape you know, I’ll be down here every week to tell them what they got to do,” Berger said.
Happy retirement, Rollie.
