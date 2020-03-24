Bay County has two positive cases of COVID-19.
That's as of 5 p.m. on March 23 and includes a doctor who has already recovered.
"We know that there have been over 100 tests submitted to the State of Michigan from Bay County. Of those, two have tested positive. We know that there are a number of tests that have been submitted to private laboratories. We are supposed to receive results of all positive tests, regardless of where they are analyzed—state or private. To ensure that we are accurately providing surveillance, we are redoubling our efforts with area providers to receive this information in a timely fashion," said Joel Strasz, public health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
County officials gave an update on March 24, one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her stay-at-home order.
In response to Whitmer's order, Bay County has implemented plans to ensure essential services stay in place including 911 dispatch, jail operations, road patrol, the health department, and Mobile Meals, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
Additionally, the county is doing its part to flatten the curve.
Bay County has the highest percentage of elderly residents in the state and the county is doing all it can to protect its vulnerable residents, Barcia said.
"Our community is strong. We have seen so many come together to offer assistance during this pandemic," Barcia said. “I urge our citizens to continue to do what they can to contribute to the relief effort even if that means just staying at home.”
Strasz said this is the calm before the storm and the next 21 days are extremely critical.
"“If we do this right, this will be good for Bay County and good for the region. And we can divert a disaster and that’s what we’re trying to do," Strasz said.
The health department has been working with McLaren Bay Region on a daily basis to help them get personal protection equipment.
The hospital is in dire need of personal protection equipment, Strasz said, adding the health department has transferred some of its stock to the hospital and mosquito control will as well.
The county is asking businesses with certified personal protection equipment to donate it to the hospital. They can drop it off at the marketing and public relations building at 502 Mulholland in Bay City.
Strasz said if everyone does their part and adheres to social distancing, it will go a long, long way in adverting a disaster.
“This is the calm before the storm," Strasz said.
