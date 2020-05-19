Bay County has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to Joel Strasz, health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
A part of that is due to an increase in testing in the county, Strasz said.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 250 confirmed cases and 16 deaths in the county.
A majority of the positive cases in the last week came from healthcare facilities in the county, Strasz said.
The health department is working diligently to do contact tracing.
Strasz said they typically need to contact anywhere from six to 12 people who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reaches out to those individuals and lets them know they have been associated with the virus. They also indicate the importance of isolation and quarantine when it's necessary, Strasz said.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Strasz recommends the following:
- Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, clean diligently, and disinfect surfaces
- Practice mitigation: wear masks when in contact with other people
- Practice social distancing: maintain 6-feet separation
- Surveillance: understand the symptoms and tell your employer if you become symptomatic
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Strasz discourages residents from hosting social gatherings.
"I want them to think very seriously about what they are doing. There is no way to prevent the virus at this time," Strasz said. "Don't become complacent about this. These things are very much real. We need to take it seriously. Do not think you won't be infected."
