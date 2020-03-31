Bay County Director of Public Health, Joel Strasz, has issued Public Health Order 2020-01 which directs the reporting of donation and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Bay County Emergency Manager.
The order becomes effective on April 1 at 12:00 a.m., and requires public and non-profit agencies report donated PPE and other medical supplies to the Bay County Emergency Management Coordinator, and detail the type, quantity, and intended use of the donated materials.
This as the positive COVID-19 cases stand at 9 in the county, with one person recovered. Currently 182 tests have been submitted, with 43 pending. Health officials are also monitoring around 142 people identified as “close contacts” with those who have tested positive or are awaiting their test results.
Meantime, officials are continuing their surge planning with local health care providers as well as expansion of testing as resources become more available. The public health department is also working on coordination and assistance of health surveillance for essential medical, first responders, and public works employees.
