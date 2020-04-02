Bay County leaders gave an update on COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, April 2.
As of 4:45 p.m. on April 1, the county had 11 positive cases.
As of that time, the county has submitted 200 tests and 132 have come back negative.
Bay County has the highest percentage of senior citizens in the state and is working hard to reach out and take care of them, County Executive Jim Barcia said.
Due to the high number of seniors, the county faces a possibility of losing a large number of residents if the virus spreads, Barcia said.
In addition to protecting its seniors, the county is also deploying personal protective equipment to law enforcement, Barcia said.
Barcia thanked Duralast, Dow, and other companies for making PPE and other supplies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
Barcia is encouraging residents to donate to the COVID-19 community response fund, which will be used to provide funds to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said we are in the second inning of the fight against COVID-19 and we still have seven innings to go.
