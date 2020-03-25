The Bay County Habitat for Humanity needs your help finding two stolen trailers.
The organization said the trailers were stolen from its Huron Road office.
One trailer is an enclosed trailer full of tools and the other is a flatbed trailer that is about 24 feet.
"I pull in the driveway yesterday morning and I look over to the side and two of my three trailers are gone," said Brian Krause, executive director for the Bay County Habitat for Humanity.
Krause said he found himself in a panic when he noticed the missing trailers, but was soon overcome with anger.
"When I looked over at our storage pod, I'd seen the lock had been cut off. So I went and looked in there and that had been over half emptied out," Krause said.
There were tools, inventory and even gumball machines inside that pod.
"I pretty much had every emotion," Krause said.
Krause said most of the items taken from the pod were from their re-store. Habitat for Humanity was planning to sell them in order to fund future projects.
"We're doing a big veterans build where we're doing home repairs for veterans free of charge," Krause said.
He said with COVID-19 concerns, timing could not have been worse.
"As a non-profit right now, there's no funding that's going on with the quarantine or whatever going on. People are trying to eat right now and trying to take care of their families. So it's a hard time for all non-profits," Krause said.
He said Habitat for Humanity will still do its best to fund its upcoming construction projects.
If you have any information, call 989-493-0240.
