The Bay County Habitat for Humanity needs your help finding two stolen trailers.
The organization said the trailers were stolen from their Huron Road office.
One trailer was an enclosed trailer full of tools and the other is a flatbed trailer that is about 24 feet.
If you have any information, call (989) 493-0240.
