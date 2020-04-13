Bay County Habitat for Humanity has recovered one of its two stolen trailers.
The trailers went missing at the end of March.
According to a Facebook post, the green enclosed trailer was recovered in Gladwin County.
Officials said the robbers took the tools that were inside and tried to burn the trailer.
Bay County Habitat for Humanity thanks everyone that reached out and tried to help.
If you would like to donate towards a new trailer and tools, click here.
