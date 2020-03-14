The Bay County Health Department Clinic is significantly reducing all clinics and programs beginning March 16 due to the coronavirus.
Health Department staff will be in the office to answer phone calls, reschedule appointments and assist clients.
Information about changes to each program from the clinic is below:
Women, Infant, and Children (WIC)
No appointments. If you have questions or concerns about your WIC benefits please contact the WIC office at (989) 895-4002.
Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP)
All home and office visits have been suspended. MIHP staff is available to assist clients by phone. Please call (989) 895-4004
Personal Health and Family Planning Services
Office appointments have been suspended. Staff is available to answer questions and assist clients by phone. Only essential services will be provided for current clients, by appointment only, for Birth Control Pills and the DepoProvera Injection. Please call (989) 895-4015
Children’s Special Health Care Services (CSHCS)
All home and office visits have been suspended. Staff will continue to provide all other program services including Care Coordination and Plan of Care by phone. IF you have any questions or need assistance please call (989) 8954235.
Immunizations
All immunization appointments have been cancelled. If you are concerned about your child’s immunizations please call (989) 895-4009.
Bay Community Health Clinic
Office appointments have been cancelled. Clinical staff is available to provide client services by phone. If you have any questions or concerns, please call (989) 895-2035.
