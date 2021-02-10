Bay County Public Health Officer, Joel Strasz, gave a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update on Feb. 9.
Strasz said that confirmed COVID-19 cases have decreased since November, but the decrease has plateaued.
Strasz also said the test positivity rate has dropped to under 5 percent, but it hasn't dropped to the same level it was in September and October.
According to Strasz, the Bay County Health Department in the coming three weeks will provide an average of 1,000 first doses and 1,000 to 2,000-second doses per week.
The Bay County Health Department plans to implement a system to help with COVID-19 vaccine registration this week.
"This week we will begin to employ a system where identified individuals will have their registration confirmed and can choose their vaccination times and dates electronically when as the vaccine become available," Strasz said during the video update.
