The Bay County Health Department and McLaren Bay Region are asking for help slowing community spread as COVID-19 cases surge.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz and McLaren Bay Region CEO Clarence Sullivan are asking everyone to work together as cases in the county have started increasing at an unprecedented rate.
According to the health department, there were 430 cases of COVID-19 reported in Bay County during the first week of November. That’s compared to 590 cases during the entire month of October and 195 cases in September.
So far 67 people in Bay County have died from the virus, with three deaths happening in a recent 24-hour period.
The positivity rate in Bay County has also climbed from two percent about a month ago to nearly 10 percent now.
McLaren has also seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations for treatment of the virus and the surge has the potential to overwhelm the hospital, Sullivan said.
To help slow the spread within the community, Sullivan and Strasz are asking residents to continue to take actions to slow the spread, including:
- Wear a mask: anytime you might end up being in close proximity to persons from outside your household.
- Watch your distance: maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other persons whenever possible.
- Wash your hands: using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or else using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces: meet outdoors whenever possible if you will be gathering with other persons from outside your household.
- Avoid crowds: limit the duration of time you spend in public venues and limit your number of close contacts among persons from outside your household.
- Quarantine when exposed: if you were identified as a close contact to a person deemed infectious, remain at home until 14 days have elapsed since your most recent exposure to any infectious person.
- Get tested: if you develop COVID-like symptoms, seek testing promptly and self-isolate while awaiting results.
- Self-isolate when infected: if you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home until 10 days have elapsed since the onset of your symptoms (or since testing was performed if you remain symptom free).
