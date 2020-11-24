The Bay County Health Department has issued an emergency order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the county.
Emergency Order 2020-5 continues the requirement of monitoring of symptoms for certain essential infrastructure workers in Bay County and providing an easy mechanism for workers to report their status and to help determine effective isolation and quarantine timelines to curb the recent surge of cases.
The order also rescinds the requirement for quarantine after interstate travel to high risk areas within the U.S. due to significant outbreaks.
"Over the past month, an extreme volume of new positive cases of COVID-19 have been in Bay County. The increased numbers of new positive cases have caused delays to case investigations and subsequent contact tracing. BCHD is working diligently to reach out to individuals as quickly as possible, but it has made the decision to prioritize case investigation of confirmed cases for people 18 years old or younger, and those over the age of 60," the health department said.
If you were notified you tested positive for COVID-19, you should do the following:
Self-isolate for 10 days. After 10 days, if your symptoms have improved and you have not had a fever for 24 hours (without the use of medications), you may return to normal activities.
Report your positive status and help notify all your close contacts immediately.
A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24- hour period* starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
If you were notified you were a close contact to a positive case, you should do the following:
Self-quarantine for 14 days beginning the first full day after the last date of exposure to the positive case.
FOR EXAMPLE: Last exposure date is 10/20. Begin counting quarantine from 10/21 through 11/3. Resume normal activities on 11/4.
Consider getting tested, especially if you develop symptoms of COVID-19.
If you get tested and results are negative, you still must complete your 14-day quarantine before resuming normal activities.
The health department is asking all residents to do the following:
- Wear a mask: anytime you might end up being in close proximity to persons from outside your household.
- Watch your distance: maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other persons whenever possible.
- Wash your hands: using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or else using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces: meet outdoors whenever possible if you will be gathering with other persons from outside your household.
- Avoid crowds: limit the duration of time you spend in public venues and limit your number of close contacts among persons from outside your household.
- Quarantine when exposed: if you were identified as a close contact to a person deemed infectious, remain at home until 14 days have elapsed since your most recent exposure to any infectious person.
- Get tested: if you develop COVID-like symptoms, seek testing promptly and self-isolate while awaiting results.
- Self-isolate when infected: if you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home until 10 days have elapsed since the onset of your symptoms (or since testing was performed if you remain symptom free).
The emergency order became effective at 12 a.m. on Nov. 23. You can read the full order below.
