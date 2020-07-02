The Bay County Health Department has released an emergency order requiring the monitoring of symptoms for certain essential infrastructure workers in the county.
The order rescinds the first two emergency orders that were issued and continues the requirement that these workers monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and extends the requirements to employers in Bay County who provide services to the public within less than six feet distance.
“I am proud of the work that Bay County has done in keeping the virus in check compared to other areas with high rates and fatalities,” said Health Officer Joel Strasz. “Most employers are doing a fantastic job monitoring their employee’s well-being and their efforts have helped our community successfully open our economy back up and stay safe,” said County Executive Jim Barcia. “However, given the recent outbreaks that are occurring in the south and western United States, and with related out-of-state coronavirus activity here in Bay County it is vitally important that we continue our efforts to control the spread of the virus and keep our community on the path of recovery.”
The health department also released this list of ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice effective social distancing (six feet or more) as much as possible and avoid close contact with others.
- Wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth in public settings.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcoholbased hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.