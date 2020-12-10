The tri cities or the Saginaw Bay Region has been hit particularly hard in this surge.
An unforgiving spike in covid-19 cases and deaths in Mid-Michigan.
Saginaw County reported a total of 154 covid-19 deaths by November 1. On December 1 they reported 253 in total.
As of Thursday, the number is at 295.
Meaning Saginaw county covid deaths have nearly doubled in just two months.
Bay County has similar data.
Reporting a total of 67 deaths by November 1 and 115 by December 1.
Thursday the total nears 130.
“We’ve almost doubled since November,” said Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer.
Strasz says for further perspective on how deadly covid-19 is, Bay County averages about 10-20 flu deaths a year.
Strasz says the recent trend in covid-19 death rates coincides with rising positive cases from holiday get-togethers like Halloween parties and Thanksgiving dinners.
“You start to see an increased number of cases, 7-10 days pass and you see an increased number of hospitalizations, then after about a week or two you see an increase in deaths as well,” he said.
Strasz says another alarming trend in the spring most deaths were frail, senior citizens, now they’re starting to see different demographics.
“They weren’t necessarily in the last stages of their life, or weren’t that medically fragile,” he said.
Strasz emphasized to socially distance, wear a mask and think twice about getting together for the upcoming holidays.
“And just hunker down until we get the vaccine, and we can vaccinate 70 percent of the population by 4th of July, we really can be independent of this virus,” Strasz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.