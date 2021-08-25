A local health department said they are seeing a drastic increase in people rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.
One incentive driving vaccinations is the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.
Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer, said he's witnessing a significant increase in vaccinations at the county's clinics.
"It's more than a fourfold increase. And we'll probably see more," Strasz said. "In the beginning of June, it was a good day if we had about five people. There were times when we only had two people come in. In the last few days, we've had well over 30 people a day."
The increase is alongside the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Strasz doubts the rising number is a result of the FDA decision, saying there's another factor at play.
"Most of that really is related to schools opening. A lot of parents want to get their children vaccinated," Strasz said.
He also said increased awareness of the surging Delta variant is driving people to seek the protection the vaccine offers.
"The delta variant is like a wildfire. And people that are unvaccinated are just dry tinder to that wildfire," Strasz said.
Bay County is in line with the state at 55.3 percent fully immunized. Strasz said reaching the remainder of the unvaccinated isn't a simple task.
"We can preach all day long in public health, but I think people are tired of hearing from us in public health. It's going to have to be a personal observation or a personal conviction that's going to have to get them to get vaccinated," Strasz said.
He said he will continue beating the drum that the vaccine works.
"To keep kids in schools and to make sure that we go back to life as normal, please go get vaccinated," Strasz said.
