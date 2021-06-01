A hairstylist in Bay County became the first person in Michigan to contract the highly transmissible Brazilian Variant of COVID-19 but rejected all attempts at contact tracing.
“Occasionally we get local residents for one reason or another that just don’t want to cooperate or feel that the rules don’t apply to them,” said Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer.
When it comes to trying to contain COVID-19, for the most part there's cooperation. Strasz said sometimes they are met with defiance.
“We do have a great deal of reticent among some people not. All where they just don’t want to give up the information,” Strasz said.
New information coming to light, illustrating a case in point. It involves a Bay County hair stylist, who in March became the first person in Michigan to contract the highly transmissible Brazilian Variant.
When the health department tried to contact her, she initially would not cooperate.
“Really was reluctant to give us the full story. The extent of her illness and when she became symptomatic. Who she may have become exposed to,” Strasz said.
All important pieces of information needed to control the spread.
“We had to go back and find out as much as we could because we wanted to determine if there were positive cases that were associated with that and where those positive cases were,” Strasz said.
The health department waited a week and again contacted the owner. They did not get a response.
It was early April when the agency drew up a letter threatening her with legal consequences, including issuing an advisory for her business.
At that point, she relented.
“They gave us the information that we needed, but it was almost too late,” Strasz said.
Which is why Strasz stresses timely cooperation is essential to controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“We want people to be cognizant of their risks that they have to themselves and their families,” Strasz said.
