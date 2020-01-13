The might of mother nature is on full display in Bay County.
A local man’s property is covered with ice after water from the Saginaw Bay blew onto his property.
A seawall was the only thing that stopped large pieces of ice from piling onto his yard.
Doug Dore, the homeowner, said he’s grateful the damage wasn’t worse.
“The waves, boy they were splashing up over the top of the wall over there up against the side of the house and that what covered the side of the house with water. But it never did get past the seawall, that’s a good thing because that seawall saved our butts,” Dore said.
Dore lives close to the Saginaw Bay. The side of his home is caked in ice after angry waters battered it all weekend.
“We didn’t sleep much that night because you knew the waves were starting to pick up and things got like that,” Dore said.
Dore said he rode out the storm over the weekend.
“The waves coming up over the wall, it was pretty scary because when you would see a wave come over the wall now and then, that was one thing but when it was a constant sea spraying against the side of the house, it was pretty spooky,” Dore said.
Dore said he doesn’t regret staying. He admits it helped that he and his wife weren’t alone in the dark.
“Power didn’t go out so hey we’re good. As long as you got electricity we were fine, and beer,” Dore said.
Fortunately for Dore, his house fared a lot better than the tree in his yard. He said that he is glad the tree did not fall on his house. He said that would have been another issue to deal with altogether.
Dore said that next time a storm comes he might get a hotel room.
“We might get a room over at the Fairfield, they got a pool,” Dore said.
Bangor Township leaders want to see the state do more to help shorelines like his when flooding and erosion occur.
Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley told TV5 that water levels in the Great Lakes are expected to be 11 inches higher this spring compared to 2019.
Bangor Township leaders drafted a declaration of shoreline disaster request to clear the way for much need relief in the area.
“Unless a declaration of emergency is declared, all you get is technical support. And that will be advice on we recommend that you do this, you should do this. Having that declaration for an emergency gives direct assistance. This is boots on the ground. These are checks being written. This is the help that we greatly need,” Rowley said.
The resolution will be voted on at the township meeting on January 13. If it passes, it will be sent to lawmakers in Lansing.
